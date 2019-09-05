Justice Bimal Prasad Das takes charge as Odisha Human Rights Commission chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Judge of Orissa High Court Justice Bimal Prasad Das assumed charge as Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday.

The State Government had appointed Justice Das as the Chairperson of OHRC on August 22. Justice Das said his focus will be on custodial deaths, abuse of power, environmental issues and pollution-related health hazards. Protection of rights of children will also be a priority area of the new OHRC Chairperson. “I will conduct surprise visits across the State and inspect shelter homes meant for children and schools. It is the duty of the Commission to ensure that the funds meant for children’s welfare are properly utilised,” Justice Das said.

As there are around 10,000 cases pending with the OHRC, Justice Das said efforts are on for their quick disposal. OHRC now has three members including the Chairperson.

The post of OHRC Chairperson had remained vacant since November 23, 2012. Justice Raghubir Dash, a member, had been officiating as the Commission’s acting Chairman since May 16 this year.

In August, the Orissa High Court had set September 23 deadline for the State Government to fill up the Chairperson post.