Odisha BJP drive against single-use plastic during ‘Seva Saptah’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP will launch a week-long campaign from September 14 to 20 to discourage single-use plastic to mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party has decided to observe the week as ‘Seva Saptah’ or service week under which different programmes like cleanliness drive, blood donation and health camps and free eye check-up will be organised by BJP workers.

Party workers will also visit hospitals and orphanages to provide help and relief to patients and the underprivileged said Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Meghwal, who is one of the four-member Central committee constituted by the party to coordinate with States for observing the ‘Seva Saptah’, told media persons here that in his Independence Day address to the nation, the Prime Minister had given a call for launching a mass movement against single-use of plastic.

All party leaders including MPs and MLAs will run a campaign against the use of single-use plastic in all the constituencies. Seminars will be organised in schools, colleges and universities to create awareness among students.

Awareness will also be created among students and others about the importance of water conservation.

During the week-long campaign, books inspired by the life and achievements of the Prime Minister will be distributed. Exhibitions highlighting the life and achievements of the Modi will be organised in major towns of the State.

The Union Minister said BJP leaders will also facilitate education assistance for hundreds of specially-abled persons during the campaign.

A State-level committee has been constituted for organising different programmes during the week. Deputy leader of BJP in the Assembly Bishnu Sethi is the convenor of the committee while Mahesh Mohanty is the co-convenor.