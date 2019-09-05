Odisha DGP reviews security along Odisha coast

By PTI

CUTTACK: To strengthen security along Odisha coast, DGP BK Sharma on Wednesday directed SPs of seven coastal districts to inspect Marine police stations in their respective jurisdictions regularly and submit a report to the State Police Headquarters.

Reviewing the coastal security measures with SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Berhampur through video-conferencing at the State Police Headquarters here, Sharma took stock of the performance of 18 Marine police stations located in these districts which not only deal with coastal security but also look after law and order issues in nearby areas.

During the meeting, the DGP asked Range IGs/DIGs and SPs to visit the Marine police stations at least once a month to ensure their proper functioning. The SPs were directed to ensure adequate manpower in these police stations, especially in the ranks of constable and home guard. They were also instructed to ask IICs to conduct extensive sea patrolling in their respective jurisdiction and utilise staff effectively.

Sharma directed the SPs to submit detailed proposals to IG (Modernisation) regarding construction of office building, staff quarters and infrastructure development of the police stations.

The review meeting assumes significance as a conference on “National Committee on strengthening maritime and coastal security threat from sea” will be held at New Delhi on Thursday where the Cabinet Secretary will take stock of coastal security.