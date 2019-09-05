Home States Odisha

Odisha DGP reviews security along Odisha coast

Sharma directed the SPs to submit detailed proposals to IG (Modernisation) regarding construction of office building, staff quarters and infrastructure development of the police stations.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

DGP BK Sharma interacting with SPs of coastal districts through video conferencing at the Police Headquarters in Cuttack on Wednesday | Express

By PTI

CUTTACK: To strengthen security along Odisha coast, DGP BK Sharma on Wednesday directed SPs of seven coastal districts to inspect Marine police stations in their respective jurisdictions regularly and submit a report to the State Police Headquarters.

Reviewing the coastal security measures with SPs of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Berhampur  through video-conferencing at the State Police Headquarters here, Sharma took stock of the performance of 18 Marine police stations located in these districts which not only deal with coastal security but also look after law and order issues in nearby areas. 

During the meeting, the DGP asked Range IGs/DIGs and SPs to visit the Marine police stations at least once a month to ensure their proper functioning. The SPs were directed to ensure adequate manpower in these police stations, especially in the ranks of constable and home guard. They were also instructed to ask IICs to conduct extensive sea patrolling in their respective jurisdiction and utilise staff effectively. 

Sharma directed the SPs to submit detailed proposals to IG (Modernisation) regarding construction of office building, staff quarters and infrastructure development of the police stations.
The review meeting assumes significance as a conference on “National Committee on strengthening maritime and coastal security threat from sea” will be held at New Delhi on Thursday where the Cabinet Secretary will take stock of coastal security.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
security along Odisha coast DGP BK Sharma Marine police station Balasore Bhadrak Jagatsinghpur Odisha DGP
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp