Odisha DGP transfers suspended constables

Odisha DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma with outgoing Police chief Dr RP Sharma at State Police headquarters in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday transferred suspended constables Kalia Suna Behera and Ajay Kumar Pradhan to Sundargarh and Malkangiri districts respectively. 

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo had suspended the two constables on Tuesday for dereliction of traffic duty. In a video which went viral on social media, the two constables were seen sitting idle at the busy Rupali Square here instead of managing the traffic on Monday. 

While one of the constables was in uniform, the other was dressed informally but later put on his uniform. 
The incident came a day after the new provisions of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 came into effect under which hefty fines are being levied for violation of traffic regulations.

