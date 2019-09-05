Rural boys urged to appear Sainik School entrance test

Home States Odisha

Sainik School Bhubaneswar on Wednesday urged boys from rural areas of the State to appear the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination-2020 for admission into the institution. 

Students of Sainik School Bhubaneswar during the All India Sainik Schools Principals Conference in the city. (Express Photo | Shamim)

BHUBANESWAR: Sainik School Bhubaneswar on Wednesday urged boys from rural areas of the State to appear the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination-2020 for admission into the institution. 

The principal of Sainik School Bhubaneswar Group Captain S Dominic Rayan said the entrance examination for admissions to Class VI and IX for the 2020-21 academic session will be conducted on January 5 next year and interested candidates can apply for the same by September 23. 

Boys in the age group of 10 to 12 are eligible for Class VI while those in the age bracket of 13 to 15 and studying in Class VIII can apply for Class IX. The School has notified 100 vacancies in Class VI and 12 in Class IX. 

The entrance examination will be held at seven centres - Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Rourkela and Sambalpur - in the State.  
Admissions will be done strictly on the basis of merit, subject to medical fitness and number of vacancies as per reservation policy.

In order to encourage students from rural areas to participate in the entrance test, Sainik School will depute its staff to hold talks with officials of the administration of districts and also launch a publicity drive. The o

Rayan said if selected, boys from Odisha whose family income is up to Rs 3 lakh per annum will now get financial assistance of up to Rs 95,776 in the form of scholarships during their study in the school as per the revised scholarship scheme of the State Government.

This will bring down the annual expenses of meritorious students belonging to economically weaker section by around Rs 35,000 per annum.

