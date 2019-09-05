Home States Odisha

Strike-hit IFFCO stares at fertiliser unit shutdown

Transport staff are protesting cutting down the number of vehicles

PARADIP: With the transport staff strike at IFFCO plant, Paradip, entering its fourth day on Wednesday, the supply of fertiliser to different parts of the State and country has come to a grinding halt.

The situation has come to such a point that the company is now staring at the closure of operations. With the fertiliser outflow completely halted since Sunday, the 30,000-tonne capacity storage silo has been filled. If transportation is not resumed, the fertiliser product unit will be forced to shut down, IFFCO officials said.

The transport staff including drivers and helpers are protesting cutting down the number of vehicles for fertiliser transportation from the plant. The trouble erupted after the change was effected by IFFCO in the transport carriers. 

The company had earlier engaged one Kalinga Transport Cooperative Society for transporting fertiliser from the plant to railway siding at Rangiagada. As many as 60 trucks with 160 drivers, helpers and workers were used for transporting 6000 tonnes of fertiliser daily. 

Last year, the society’s agreement was cancelled and another agency Paradip Paribahan was contracted for the work in March. However, the new agency engaged 50 trucks instead of 60 for the work. Protesting the decision, all the drivers and helpers have resorted to strike from Sunday affecting fertiliser movement from the plant. They are demanding the inclusion of 10 left out trucks with the staff in the work. 

Meanwhile, apprehending aggravation of the situation, the district administration on Wednesday evening imposed section 144 of CrPC outside the IFFCO plant and deployed one platoon of the police force to maintain law and order situation. 

Additional District Magistrate Kanhu Charan Dhir termed the demand for salary and other benefits for left out drivers and helpers without work illegal. The administration is taking steps to resolve the issue and restore normalcy, he said.

