Home States Odisha

Wildlife Wing headless, state Govt heedless

Odisha being man-wildlife conflict zone, delay in filling the crucial position exposes Govt concerns

Published: 05th September 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Wildlife Wing of Odisha has once again become headless as the State Government has not bothered to appoint a fresh Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) after superannuation of Ajay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra, who had assumed charge as the PCCF (Wildlife) and CWW in March, retired on August 31. Currently, PCCF and Head of Forest Force Sandeep Tripathy have been entrusted the additional charge as the Government is yet to name the next CWW which is a key position. 

Sources said the Civil Service Board comprising Chief Secretary, General Administration Secretary, Forest and Environment Secretary and the PCCF (Administration) decides the PCCF (Wildlife). The board, however, has not taken any call on this post yet. 

Odisha is a major man-wildlife conflict zone and delay in filing such a crucial position has only exposed the Government’s concerns.

As per Indian Forest Service cadre, Sidhant Das, a 1984 batch officer, is the senior-most. Das, who was a DG (Forest), has been posted as Member, National Green Tribunal. 

Next to him in seniority is Anup Kumar Nayak, a 1985 batch officer who now is Member, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the apex body on tiger conservation in the country. Nayak is highly-trained in wildlife matters and could be an ideal choice for the next CWW. 

He successfully helmed the 2018 national tiger enumeration. He would have to be brought back from Central deputation should the Government choose him.

Next in the list is 1985 batch IFS officer Hari Sankar Upadhyay, currently heading the State Kenduleaf Development Board, 1986 batch IFS officers Surendra Prasad Mohapatra, heading the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency and Pravakar Behera. 

Wildlife experts say since officers in the rank of PCCF and additional PCCF are in the state, leaving the CWW post in additional charge sets a bad precedent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wildlife Wing of Odisha Chief Wildlife Warden Ajay Mohapatra PCCF NGT National Tiger Conservation Authority
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp