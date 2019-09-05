Wildlife Wing headless, state Govt heedless

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Wildlife Wing of Odisha has once again become headless as the State Government has not bothered to appoint a fresh Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) after superannuation of Ajay Mohapatra.

Mohapatra, who had assumed charge as the PCCF (Wildlife) and CWW in March, retired on August 31. Currently, PCCF and Head of Forest Force Sandeep Tripathy have been entrusted the additional charge as the Government is yet to name the next CWW which is a key position.

Sources said the Civil Service Board comprising Chief Secretary, General Administration Secretary, Forest and Environment Secretary and the PCCF (Administration) decides the PCCF (Wildlife). The board, however, has not taken any call on this post yet.

Odisha is a major man-wildlife conflict zone and delay in filing such a crucial position has only exposed the Government’s concerns.

As per Indian Forest Service cadre, Sidhant Das, a 1984 batch officer, is the senior-most. Das, who was a DG (Forest), has been posted as Member, National Green Tribunal.

Next to him in seniority is Anup Kumar Nayak, a 1985 batch officer who now is Member, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the apex body on tiger conservation in the country. Nayak is highly-trained in wildlife matters and could be an ideal choice for the next CWW.

He successfully helmed the 2018 national tiger enumeration. He would have to be brought back from Central deputation should the Government choose him.

Next in the list is 1985 batch IFS officer Hari Sankar Upadhyay, currently heading the State Kenduleaf Development Board, 1986 batch IFS officers Surendra Prasad Mohapatra, heading the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency and Pravakar Behera.

Wildlife experts say since officers in the rank of PCCF and additional PCCF are in the state, leaving the CWW post in additional charge sets a bad precedent.