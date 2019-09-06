Three injured in group clash

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Three youths sustained serious injuries following a group clash during immersion of Ganesh idol at Bishnupur village under Tirtol police limits on Wednesday night.

Police said members of village youth club were taking out immersion procession of Ganesh idol when a group of persons of the same village stopped them mid-way leading to a heated exchange of words between them.

When the club members opposed them, they came under attack. Three members of the club sustained serious injuries and were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The village often witnesses group clash between the two communities.

Tirtol IIC Krushan Prasad Mishra said police are keeping a strict vigil on the situation in the village. An FIR has been filed against eight persons. While the accused are absconding, police forces have been deployed at the village to avoid any untoward situation, he added.