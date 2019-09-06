Binjharpur police arrest youth for rape

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Binjharpur police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly raping a Class IX girl at Pokharipada village in the district. The accused Sagar Jena hails from the same village, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the 14-year-old girl, who studies in a local high school, was alone in her house on Wednesday. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused entered the victim’s house and bolted the door from inside. He then raped the minor and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother. A complaint was lodged at the Binjharpur police station by the mother of the girl on Wednesday night. Police arrested Sagar Jena from his house and booked him under Section 376 of IPC (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.