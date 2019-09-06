e-toilets: Bhubaneswar civic body flushes down multi-crore hi-tech plans

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's 5Ts seems to have not influenced the implementation of the multi-crore e-toilet project under Smart City Mission in the Capital.

Out of 60 e-toilets, also known as prefabricated modular toilets, planned to be commissioned in the City by December last year, only 18 have become operational so far.

Blame it on lack of coordination between Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Eram Scientific Solutions Private Limited, the project has been deserted midway.

The Chief Minister had himself laid the foundation stone for the project last October to make Bhubaneswar smart in the run-up to World Cup Hockey in November 2018.

The BSCL earmarked around Rs 5.76 crore for the project, while BMC identified 30 locations across the city for installation of these toilets that have two models - automatic and semi-automatic.

It was decided that 20 automatic and 40 semi-automatic modular toilets, build with stainless steel, will be set up at the identified locations.

Each location will have separate e-toilets for men and women.

The toilets, however, are functioning only at nine locations. While two automatic toilets are working in front of gate number eight of Kalinga Stadium, 16 semi-automatic toilets have been operationalized at Unit 9, Bapuji Nagar, Jayadev Vihar, IG Park, Rabindra Mandap Road, Ashok Nagar, Sum Hospital and City Women's College road.

At remaining locations, the toilets have either not been installed or left non-functional. Two pairs of e-toilets at Madhusudan Park near Pokharipur and Forest Park near Capital Hospital were installed last year. But, they have remained unused.

BMC sources said though the executing agency built the toilet at several locations, it is yet to install sensors and other facilities to make those functional.

Meanwhile, the structures have sustained damages at several locations.

A senior BMC official said that the toilets installed at many locations have not been fully commissioned by the executing agency due to delay in fund release. "We have already missed the deadline of the project by far but the executing agency has stopped commissioning of these toilets seeking the early release of funds. This has been delayed due to elections and shift of priorities after cyclone Fani," the official added.

Due to lack of promotion, the functional toilets have no takers, either.

Some of these toilets installed inside parks including IG Park remain inaccessible to people after their closure time. "The e-toilets should be installed outside park boundaries or other nearby locations," opined Shashank Parida, a resident.

BMC Commissioner and BSCL head Prem Chandra Chaudhary couldn't be reached for his comments.

BMC engineer PSN Patra, who deals with the implementation of e-toilet, said, "The funds will be released soon for completion of the project this year."