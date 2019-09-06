Good rainfall favours Odia farmers

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Farmers have grown paddy on an additional 3,637 hectares of land with the district receiving sufficient rainfall in July and August. The district has received 449.07 mm rainfall in August this year against normal rainfall of 374.4 mm. In July, the rainfall was 412.72 mm against the normal 397.2 mm.

Agriculture department had set a target to cultivate paddy over 2.48 lakh hectares in the Kharif season. Of this, broadcasting of seeds was targeted over 1.22 lakh ha while transplantation of saplings was to be done in 1.26 lakh ha. While the broadcasting target has been met, the transplantation target has surpassed by 3,637 ha due to adequate rainfall.

Transplantation of saplings was completed on 1.29 lakh ha by Wednesday. Deputy Director of Agriculture Dinabandhu Gandhi said good rainfall in the two months has helped farmers of the district to carry out agriculture activities. If favourable weather continues, farmers of the district will get a good yield, he added.