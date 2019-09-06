Home States Odisha

Hati in spate, two gates of Indravati opened

Flood in the downstream feared due to constant rise in water level

Published: 06th September 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged road in Matikhal village under Kalampur block I Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in many parts of Kalahandi district.
On Thursday evening, flood water of Hati river entered Biripur and Matikhal villages and three feet high water was flowing over the Biripur- Matikhal road. Paddy fields and low lying areas have been inundated. With water level in the river continuing to rise, locals are apprehensive of flood in downstream villages under Kalampur and Junagarh blocks.

Due to incessant rains in the catchment areas, water in Indravati reservoir has also crossed the full reservoir level of 640 metre. By  Thursday evening, the water level in reservoir stood at 640.89 metres. Two gates were opened at Deopali to release surplus water. Around 320 cumec water is also being released from Mangalpur barrage through four gates to Hati, leading to swelling of the river. District administration has put all BDOs, tehsildars, fire services and disaster response personnel on alert.

Eight gates of Hirakud opened

Sambalpur: With the rise in inflow of water into the Hirakud dam reservoir, eight more sluice gates of the dam were opened on Thursday. Currently, flood water is being released through 10 sluice gates of the dam. As on 6 pm, the water level of the reservoir stood at 625.93 feet against full reservoir level of 630 feet. Both inflow and outflow of water was 1,82,652 cusec. Rainfall in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours has been recorded at 16.50 mm while 12 mm of rainfall was registered in the downstream. The dam authorities had closed all the gates of the dam on September 1.   

