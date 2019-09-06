Home States Odisha

Helpline to rescue plumbers in distress

The district administration has decided to develop a database of plumbers working outside Odisha and abroad to ensure prompt assistance and support in their times of need.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The district administration has decided to develop a database of plumbers working outside Odisha and abroad to ensure prompt assistance and support in their times of need.

Collector Samarth Verma said a helpline will also be set up at the State Institute for Plumbing Technology (SIPT), Pattamundai to enable the plumbers to contact the administration for help. The District Labour Officer (DLO) has been asked to prepare the database with the help of panchayats and NGOs by end of this year, he said. Around 80,000 people from Pattamundai, Aul, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks of the district work as plumbers in different parts of the country and abroad.

Every year, thousands from the district migrate outside for work. They are often exploited by middlemen, contractors, builders and others at their workplaces. “The database and helpline will help them inform us about their plight,” Verma said.

Expressing happiness over the district administration’s move, a local plumber said it would help the community in a great way. “There is hardly any village in Rajnagar, Aul, Rajnkanika and Pattamundai blocks without its share of migrant plumbers. They have been dominating the sanitary business both in India and abroad for decades.”

“Large numbers of trained plumbers also work independently to eke out their livings thanks to the establishment of SIPT at Pattamundai, the plumbers’ cradle’ of the district. Many often fall prey to fraudulent recruitment practices by fake visa and travel agents. Now we hope they will get help from the authorities,” said Jagajiban Das, president of the district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kendrapara collector District Labour Officer State Institute for Plumbing Technology
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp