Man held on sexual assault charge

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Police have arrested a villager of Dadarghati for sexually assaulting a minor girl and attacking her parents on Wednesday. The victim is a relative of the accused Indra Saina.

Indra kidnapped the girl on Tuesday night and took her to a forest near Dadarghati where he sexually assaulted her. Although the girl’s parents searched for her in their relatives’ houses, they could not find her.

On Wednesday morning, Indra took the girl to her house and on seeing them, the victim’s parents questioned him. He replied that they had gone to the forest together to collect mushrooms and decided to stay back there.

However, the heated exchange of words continued between Indra and the girl’s parents. The accused in a fit of rage attacked them and another of their relative present at the spot with a sharp weapon. The girl’s father and relative sustained serious injuries and were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Her mother lodged a police complaint following which, police filed an FIR against him under the POCSO Act. During interrogation, the accused admitted to having sexually assaulted the girl.