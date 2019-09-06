Home States Odisha

More projects worth Rs 120 crore for Puri

Official sources said tender for the projects will be floated soon for commencement of work.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the heat rising over the demolition drive around Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced rebuilding of the heritage Raghunandan library on the same Emar mutt site that was torn down recently.

The library will be reconstructed with heritage architecture at a cost of Rs 25 crore. It will be a three-storey structure with world-class infrastructure and facilities. The top floor would serve as a viewing gallery. The library will be developed as a Centre for Research on Jagannath culture.

Taking stock of the situation in Puri at a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister approved new projects worth Rs 120 crore as part of conservation, rebuilding and beautification of the vacated area along the temple.

As many as 600 houses will be built for displaced families at multiple locations within 1.5 km of the temple complex at a cost of Rs 95 crore. Each house will have 520 sq ft built-up area. The project sites will be identified by the district administration in consultation with affected families.

Other projects include the development of a Heritage Security Zone within 75 metres of the temple wall to conserve ancient idols of Gods and Goddesses, architecture in the sacred area and trees connected to Jagannath culture. Of the 75 mtrs around Meghnad Pacheri (temple wall), a road will be constructed over 15 mtr. The rest 60 mtr will be used for beautification and renovation.

An expert panel will be set up to monitor work on various fields such as temple architecture and art, heritage and conservation architecture, art history, arboriculture and Shree Jagannath culture.
Work on different projects worth Rs 265 crore announced in the first phase of Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme has already started.
In the second phase, the decision was taken for Setu project, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, renovation of Musa river, beautification of ponds, development of Atharnala and different mutts at a cost of Rs 595 crore. Official sources said tender for the projects will be floated soon for the commencement of work.

Seer needs to be consulted: Pradhan
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the State Government should take the advice of the Shankaracharya in re-development of the area around the Jagannath temple. The Puri Gajapati should also be taken into confidence. “Steps taken around the Jagannath Temple for modern arrangements should be in line with ancient heritage and culture. This should be done with the utmost care and the Shankaracharya should be consulted,” he said. Pradhan earlier met Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati along with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
demolition drive Jagannath Temple Naveen Patnaik heritage Raghunandan library Emar mutt Centre for Research on Jagannath culture
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp