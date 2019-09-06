More projects worth Rs 120 crore for Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the heat rising over the demolition drive around Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced rebuilding of the heritage Raghunandan library on the same Emar mutt site that was torn down recently.

The library will be reconstructed with heritage architecture at a cost of Rs 25 crore. It will be a three-storey structure with world-class infrastructure and facilities. The top floor would serve as a viewing gallery. The library will be developed as a Centre for Research on Jagannath culture.

Taking stock of the situation in Puri at a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister approved new projects worth Rs 120 crore as part of conservation, rebuilding and beautification of the vacated area along the temple.

As many as 600 houses will be built for displaced families at multiple locations within 1.5 km of the temple complex at a cost of Rs 95 crore. Each house will have 520 sq ft built-up area. The project sites will be identified by the district administration in consultation with affected families.

Other projects include the development of a Heritage Security Zone within 75 metres of the temple wall to conserve ancient idols of Gods and Goddesses, architecture in the sacred area and trees connected to Jagannath culture. Of the 75 mtrs around Meghnad Pacheri (temple wall), a road will be constructed over 15 mtr. The rest 60 mtr will be used for beautification and renovation.

An expert panel will be set up to monitor work on various fields such as temple architecture and art, heritage and conservation architecture, art history, arboriculture and Shree Jagannath culture.

Work on different projects worth Rs 265 crore announced in the first phase of Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme has already started.

In the second phase, the decision was taken for Setu project, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, renovation of Musa river, beautification of ponds, development of Atharnala and different mutts at a cost of Rs 595 crore. Official sources said tender for the projects will be floated soon for the commencement of work.

Seer needs to be consulted: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the State Government should take the advice of the Shankaracharya in re-development of the area around the Jagannath temple. The Puri Gajapati should also be taken into confidence. “Steps taken around the Jagannath Temple for modern arrangements should be in line with ancient heritage and culture. This should be done with the utmost care and the Shankaracharya should be consulted,” he said. Pradhan earlier met Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati along with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.