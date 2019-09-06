National Human Rights Commission seeks report from Odisha Chief Secretary on tribals’ plight

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary over the plight of SCs and STs in Kaju Sahi village under Saptasajya panchayat in the district.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakant Tripathy, the NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks from the Chief Secretary. The rights panel has stated that in case the report is not received within the stipulated time, the commission shall invoke coercive process under Section 13 of Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for the personal appearance of the authorities.

In July, the TNIE had highlighted the problems faced by the tribals who dig pits on the sandy bed of streams to collect water for their survival. The tribals have no access to safe drinking water as the lone tube well of the village has been lying defunct since long. The village also lacks basic facilities, including all-weather road connectivity.