Home States Odisha

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya students stage protest for English teacher posting

The OVA scheme aims to have infrastructure and other facilities at par with Kendriya Vidyalayas to provide English medium education in CBSE pattern.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Away from the regular celebration of Teacher’s Day, students of a model school at Salajanga observed the day by staging a demonstration demanding the posting of English teacher in the institution.

The students and their parents squatted in front of the school on Thursday seeking immediate posting of teacher for English subject and development of infrastructure so that classes in the subject can be held. Set up under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OVA) scheme at Salajanga in Jagatsinghpur block in 2018 academic session, the parents said despite being the only model school it lacks basic facilities like the hostel.

Moreover, as a stopgap arrangement, Block Education Officer has been given additional charge of Principal to run the school.

The OVA scheme aims to have the infrastructure and other facilities at par with Kendriya Vidyalayas to provide English medium education in CBSE pattern. But, the school has no English teacher hampering education in the subject.

Hostel facility on the campus would have made things easy for the 204 students who come from far-flung areas on their own arrangements. Currently, the schools provide education for Class VI, VII and VIII.

In-charge Principal Samir Das said parents have threatened to close the school for an indefinite period from Friday if their demands are not met. “I have sought the intervention of higher authorities,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
model school at Salajanga Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Block Education Officer CBSE pattern
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp