Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya students stage protest for English teacher posting

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Away from the regular celebration of Teacher’s Day, students of a model school at Salajanga observed the day by staging a demonstration demanding the posting of English teacher in the institution.

The students and their parents squatted in front of the school on Thursday seeking immediate posting of teacher for English subject and development of infrastructure so that classes in the subject can be held. Set up under Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OVA) scheme at Salajanga in Jagatsinghpur block in 2018 academic session, the parents said despite being the only model school it lacks basic facilities like the hostel.

Moreover, as a stopgap arrangement, Block Education Officer has been given additional charge of Principal to run the school.

The OVA scheme aims to have the infrastructure and other facilities at par with Kendriya Vidyalayas to provide English medium education in CBSE pattern. But, the school has no English teacher hampering education in the subject.

Hostel facility on the campus would have made things easy for the 204 students who come from far-flung areas on their own arrangements. Currently, the schools provide education for Class VI, VII and VIII.

In-charge Principal Samir Das said parents have threatened to close the school for an indefinite period from Friday if their demands are not met. “I have sought the intervention of higher authorities,” he added.