Odisha government invites Chinese companies to invest in state

Odisha Government has invited Chinese industries to establish investment links in the State by assuring that it is committed to give the best of facilitation and services.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has invited Chinese industries to establish investment links in the State by assuring that it is committed to giving the best of facilitation and services.

Addressing representatives of different industries at Guangzhou in China on Wednesday, Minister of State for Industries Dibya Sankar Mishra said under the leadership Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has come a long way and is now one of the most industry-ready State in India with some of the best parameters in infrastructure and skill availability.

Mishra, leading a delegation of Invest Odisha for investment promotion, also participated in a roadshow in Guangzhou. As part of the roadshow, the delegation visited Nine Dragon Paper (Holdings) Limited at Dongyang, which has shown interest in investing in Odisha.

Managing Director of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Special Secretary in the Industries department Nitin Jawale gave a presentation on the investment climate and opportunities in Odisha. He also answered the queries raised by Chinese companies during the interactive session.

The event was followed by a one-to-one meeting with members of China Association of Small and Medium Industries (CASME) on bringing industries and supply chains to different sectors in Odisha. The delegation also interacted with representatives from Phenix Battery Company, a manufacturer of mobile phone batteries.

Officials of the Industries department and Industry representatives were part of the Invest Odisha delegation. The roadshow was facilitated by the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou under the leadership of Sujit Ghosh.

TAGS
Odisha Government Chinese industries Minister of State for Industries Dibya Sankar Mishra Naveen Patnaik China Association of Small and Medium Industries
