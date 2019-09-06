Signature campaign against shifting of Odisha government offices

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Residents of the Millennium City have started a signature campaign to oppose the State Government’s plan to shift a few of its offices from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar.

People from different walks of life including office bearers of different social and cultural associations, Puja committees, traders’ bodies and students’ organisations under the aegis of ‘Ama Katak’ on Wednesday launched a signature campaign, to be organised daily, to protest the move to shift the Government offices to the State Capital.

Convener of ‘Ama Katak’ Sukant Mohanty said in order to implement the 5T formula of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the State Government is planning to shift major offices such as Directorate of Industry, Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Directorate of Fisheries and Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary services from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. “To protest the decision, we have decided to hold the signature campaign daily in different localities of the city,” he said.

Signatures collected during the campaign will be sent to the Chief Minister from Buxi Bazar General Post Office every 10 days. The campaign will continue till the State Government changes its decision, Mohanty said.

‘Ama Katak’ has also decided to take out a rally from Cuttack to Naveen Nivas.