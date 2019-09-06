Home States Odisha

Steady erosion of Subarnarekha banks unsettles villagers in two blocks

Continuous erosion of river Subarnarekha banks close to its mouth at Dagara beach for more than a decade has stolen the livelihood of people in villages under two blocks.

Erosion near Pantei village (Photo |EPS)

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

Villagers residing in Rashalpur-A and Kulha under Bhograi block, and Rashalpur-B, Kudmansingh, Manonagar, Nayabali, Ikidpal and Kulhachada villages within Baliapal block are the worst affected. Every time there is a high tide or heavy rain resulting in flood, the embankments get eroded and the river inches closer to the habitations.

The villagers said the river has been changing course since 2006. Even as their houses get washed away because of constant erosion, the administration is yet to initiate permanent protective measures.

The villagers of Rashalpur-B said more than 200 metres of the embankment near Pantai Ghat close to Rashalpur and Jamkunda is eroded every day during the rainy season.

The fate of the villagers have been hanging in balance as the river marched closer after cyclone Titli in 2018. Bansidhar Sahu and Mayadhar Biswal of Jamkunda said the houses are now at a kissing distance from the river. Around 30 families of Rashalpur and Jamkunda have been rendered homeless in the last five years.

Kankadapal is the worst affected village near the river mouth. Of 327 families living in the village about a decade back, 127 families have lost their homestead and farmland to the advancing river. Now, the rest 200 families continue to live there with no option to resettle anywhere.

The villagers said Test Relief Embankments (TREs), constructed with a height of one to two metre, could not check the ingressing river and were damaged in the last year’s flood. Those are yet to be repaired. TREs were built over a river of 80 km under the Food for Work programme between 1978 and 1980 with financial assistance from World Bank.

Although it was planned to construct another 30 km of TRE, it could not be done due to shortage of funds. Apparently, erosion is being reported from this stretch every year. In 2008, the Water Resources department drew the attention of both State and Central Governments towards the need for embankment construction on the 30-km stretch but no action was taken.

Assistant Engineer of Irrigation Department, Baliapal, Jaykrushna Behera said a proposal has been sent to State Government for stone packing at Pantei and other affected areas at a budget of Rs 3 crore. The work will be carried out once the funds are sanctioned, he added.

