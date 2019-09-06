Student of Ravenshaw University run over by truck

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A girl student of Ravenshaw University was killed after being run over by a truck in front of the institution’s campus here on Thursday. The victim, Annapurna Choudhary of Andhari village near Jagatpur, was a Plus Three Final Year Economics (Honours) student. Annapurna was on way to pick her mother, who is a teacher in Railway Settlement High School, in the afternoon when she lost control over her scooty and was run over by a truck near the unmanned College Square traffic post. She was killed on the spot.