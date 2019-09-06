Home States Odisha

Transport Nagar, market yard projects fail to take off

The necessity of both the projects have become urgent in the face of acute traffic and parking problems on the main roads.

Published: 06th September 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The proposed mega wholesale market yard at Balughat and Transport Nagar at Beldihi here, which would have freed the city from the menace of heavy vehicles by shifting wholesale businesses to the outskirts, continue to be in limbo.

The necessity of both the projects has become urgent in the face of acute traffic and parking problems on the main roads. The Transport Nagar project was conceptualised in 2005 with a view to having an integrated facility combining a truck terminus with transport offices, godowns, shops, hotels, community utility centres, accommodations, weigh-bridge and service garages.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation zeroed in on a site at Beldihi, about five km away from Panposh Square. Six years ago, the preliminary work to set up a truck terminus over 14.56 acre started. However, the work was stalled due to protests by tribals who claimed the project did not have Gram Sabha approval. There has been no development since.

Rourkela Goods Transporters’ Association president R K Yadav said, the association members had recently taken up the issue with Rourkela SP and Panposh Sub-Collector and requested them to expedite the project. They were assured that efforts would be made to revive the project at Beldihi or it would be shifted to a new location at Kuanrmunda.

Similarly, the wholesale market yard of the Regulated Market Committee (RMC) continues to hang fire even as the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid its foundation stone in February 2014. The market yard at Balughat was to be established at a cost of `98.45 crore.

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) sources said `73 lakh was spent to erect perimeter walls, but construction work had stopped from February 2018 by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) citing land dispute involving local tribals.

Chairman of RMC’s sub-committee for works Ramesh Chandra Bal, however, accused the administration of adopting a lax attitude. The administration had failed to properly present the case before NCST. It is also not serious about the Transport Nagar project. It has been three years after Rourkela’s selection as Smart City but no steps are being taken for infrastructure development, he alleged.
Rourkela ADM and Corporation Commissioner Dr Yedulla Vijay offered no reaction over the stuck projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balughat Transport Nagar Rourkela Municipal Corporation Rourkela Goods Transporters’ Association Rourkela SP Panposh Sub-Collector Regulated Market Committee
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp