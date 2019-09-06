Villagers protest Gurudijhatia primary health centre's nurse transfer

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: The Health Department’s decision to transfer three staff from Gurudijhatia primary health centre where a pregnant woman had delivered a baby on its campus has backfired.

As the PHC was closed on Sunday, the 27-year-old woman delivered her newborn on the PHC campus but the child died hours later. Following an inquiry, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das directed Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak to transfer pharmacist Achyutananda Mishra, staff nurse Mamata Sethi and attendant Bikram Behera from the PHC.

Accordingly, Mishra was transferred to Niali health centre, Sethi was sent off Berhampura CHC and Behera to Khuntuni PHC. No action was taken against the lone doctor of the PHC since it was his weekly off.

Since the staff nurse from Berhampur was posted in Sethi’s place at Gurudjhatia, residents of three villages that come under the CHC have raised a banner of protest. They have decided not to allow the transfer of staff nurse.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister and Health Minister through CDMO on Thursday, they said Sethi was transferred for neglecting duty whereas the staff nurse in Berhampur CHC Swarnalata Behera has been dedicated in her service for the last 11 years. They refused to allow the transfer of Swarnalata from the CHC.