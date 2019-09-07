Admissions to BAMS, BHMS courses in Odisha commence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Admission to Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) programmes commenced in the State from Friday. As per the notification issued by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee, online registration, choice filling and locking will continue till September 13. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 16 while document verification of candidates will take place between September 17 and 19.

The last date of withdrawing from the admission process for candidates is September 19 after which OJEE will publish the final allotment of seats on September 21. Candidates will report at institutes where they have been allotted seats on September 23.

The OJEE will also conduct two more rounds of admission to fill the vacant seats. The second round of counselling will be held between September 23 and 25 while spot admission will take place on September 27. Students seeking admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) streams in next academic year will have to appear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).