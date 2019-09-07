Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh stir against 100 per cent FDI in coal industries

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Opposing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in some industries, particularly in the dry fuel sector, Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday staged demonstrations in front of all public sectors across the country. In response to the call given by Central Trade Office of BMS at Talcher coalfield not only staged dharna in front of the office of all general managers but also took out a rally in the coalfield area.

Led by BMS union president Arun Kumar Pradhan, they also submitted a memorandum to General Manager of Jagannath area, addressed to the Prime Minister. They have warned of wider agitations across the country if the Centre does not withdraw its anti-labour decision.