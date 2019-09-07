Home States Odisha

Cheap helmets demand surge in Sambalpur

With imposition of hefty fines for violation of traffic rules two-wheeler riders are making a beeline for shops for helmets.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Helmets stored outside a shop in Sambalpur owing to rise in demand | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  With the imposition of hefty fines for violation of traffic rules two-wheeler riders are making a beeline for shops for helmets. Though shopkeepers are happy with the rise in sales, they are having a hard time dealing with the demand for cheap headgear. A majority of the people are asking for cheapest possible helmets just to evade fine, said a shopkeeper.

An owner of a helmet shop in Golebazaar said, “I only sell helmets with ISI mark but many people are asking for cheapest possible helmets just for the sake evading fine. Meeting their demand are small vendors who have set up kiosks in different parts of the city and are selling fake branded helmets for as low as Rs 300.”

He has been selling nearly 60 helmets every day for the last three to four days. While the standard helmets cost nearly Rs 850 to Rs 900, some prefer good quality helmets which range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000. A rider Roshan Nayak said cheap helmets are as good as caps, they have no padding or cushioning. “Those can save people from paying fine but not from an accident,” Nayak said. If safety is being paid so much importance then a helmet of standard quality should be prescribed by the police, he added.

While police started with conducting awareness campaign on the new traffic fines earlier this week, collection of fines at the new rates started two days back. Major checks are being conducted near Ainthapali, Amrut Vihar, Farm Road and Dhanupali. Maximum number of challans are being generated for triple riding, riding without helmet and using mobile phones while riding.

