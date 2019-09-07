College teacher found dead in house

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A Political Science teacher of a government-aided college was found dead in his quarters in Mura village under Sason police limits on Friday. The deceased is Hrudananda Pradhan (47) of Balianali in Deogarh district.The teacher of DPA College, Mura, Pradhan had gone to his village during Nuakhai and returned on Wednesday. He took classes as usual on Thursday but did not attend college on Friday. After repeated calls to his mobile phone went unanswered, college authorities sent some staff to Pradhan’s house to find out the reason for his absence.

They found the door closed from outside but his footwear was near the door, which raised suspicion among them. They opened the window of the single-room quarters which was loosely latched and found Pradhan in a pool of blood with hands tied. They informed police, who rushed to the spot.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhawani Shankar Udgata said multiple injuries were found on his body and hands tied. From preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of murder. Police investigation into the matter is on. A blood-stained stick has been seized from the quarters, he said. A case has been registered under Section 302 of IPC.DPA College principal Narayan Pradhan said Hrudananda had been working in the college from 1998 and did not have any animosity with anyone.