First-come-first loading rule in force at Sukinda mines

JAJPUR: In a bid to streamline the chromite transportation at Sukinda mines, the district administration on Friday enforced the first-come-first-loading system. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das directed all mining explorers and transporters to strictly adhere to the system. The action has been taken on the orders of the Orissa High Court. As a result, all types of vehicles including six, 10, 12, and 14-wheel trucks engaged in ore will have to abide by the first-come-first loading system.

In 2015, the HC had ordered to enforce the first-come-first loading system in Sukinda chromites mine. Accordingly, the administration enforced the directive for six-wheeler trucks and they started transporting minerals from the valley.

But when the administration applied the system for 10, 12, and 14-wheeler trucks that are controlled by a number of truck owners’ associations, they opposed it. Following which transportation of chromite ore in Sukinda mines was affected. After four years of HC order, the district administration finally imposed the system for all types of vehicles in Sukinda valley on Friday.