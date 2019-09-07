Heavy rains cause damage of Odisha roads, crops

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as water started receding from various parts of Ganjam and Gajapati districts, the situation continues to be grim. Heavy rainfall since Tuesday caused extensive damage to roads and submerged paddy fields. Although the intensity of rainfall was low on Friday, water is yet to recede. Paddy and vegetable crops grown in several acres of land have been damaged.

In Ganjam district, while Hinjili recorded the highest rainfall of 349 mm, Jaganathprasad recorded the lowest of 34.3 mm during the last 48 hours, said District Emergency Office sources. Roads were damaged while many thatched houses in both the blocks collapsed. Rivers Ghodahada, Rushikulya, Bada Nadi and Bahuda are in spate and water of Rushikulya entered agriculture lands at some places in Purusotompur block.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited some areas in Hinjili block to take stock of the situation on Friday. He directed all the BDOs to remain alert and asked Agriculture department officials to submit a damage report. He said the administration is prepared for any exigencies arising out of flood and water-logging.

In Gajapati district, Mohana block has been the worst hit. Communication has been snapped in many areas as roads are either damaged or submerged. A crater appeared on the road between Kirting and Rakeshpanka on Friday.