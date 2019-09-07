Jagatsinghpur administration moves to use surface water for domestic purpose

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With excess use of groundwater leading to depletion of the natural resource and crisis during summer months, the district administration has decided to act early and chalk out plans for adequate provision of water to the public. At a coordination meeting here on Friday, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra asked the officials of PHED and RWSS departments to submit project proposals within a week for preparation of detailed project report at an estimated Rs 10 lakh.

It has been decided to use surface water from river Mahanadi from Tarapur under Raghunathpur block for Jagatsinghpur Municipality area and set up a water treatment plant at Taradapada under Jagatsinghpur tehsil.

Similarly, surface water of Mahanadi from Tartol under Tirtol area will be used for drinking water purposes and supplied to residents of Paradip Municipality. For the purpose, a water treatment plant will be set up in Bhutmundei under Kujang Tehsil, said, officials. The Collector has asked tehsildars to identify land for setting up a water treatment plant in Taradapada and Bhutmundei areas.