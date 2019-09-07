Lawyers join courts after Orissa High Court intervention

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Agitating members of Rourkela Bar Association (RBA) on Friday resumed court work following the intervention of the Orissa High Court which ordered a vigilance enquiry into a controversial decision of a local court here. From July 22, the lawyers were boycotting all courts at Rourkela demanding the transfer of the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Panposh claiming impropriety in granting bail order to the main accused in a cricket betting case.

Association president Ramesh Chandra Bal said acting on the direction of Chief Justice K S Jhaveri, Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court L K Dash on Thursday had a meeting with the RBA members and intimated that a vigilance inquiry has been ordered to find out if any anomaly existed in the bail order and the circumstances surrounding it. The Registrar also appealed for restoration of normalcy, he added.

On Friday, the association, in its special general body meeting, unanimously decided and passed a resolution to keep the agitation in abeyance till completion of the inquiry. He said from Friday, members attended court works. The resolution reads that the advocates would not physically appear before the court of SDJM, Panposh.