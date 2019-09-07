No heavy fines, clarifies Cuttack Police Commissioner

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Friday clarified that they are not imposing heavy penalty under the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act which came into effect from September 1. Briefing media persons here, Commissioner of Police (CP) Sudhanshu Sarangi said 1,113 violators have been penalised in the twin cities so far. Except for two violators, no one has been penalised with a fine of more than Rs 1,000. Only two violators were fined Rs 5,000 each for using a mobile phone during driving, he said.

“Our aim is not to generate revenue by penalising traffic offenders. The main objective is to enforce the new traffic rules strictly so that citizens realise that they should abide by the rules. Initially, it will be a bit harsher but once people understand, they will realise the benefits of the move,” Sarangi said. The Police Commissioner urging the public to cooperate in the implementation of the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act.