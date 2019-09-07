Home States Odisha

NTPC Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project oustees threaten stir over job demand

They claimed that the affected persons have been engaged by NTPC’s contract firms as daily labourers and get job for 26 days in a month.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  People affected by Darlipali Super Thermal Power Project (DSTPP) of NTPC have threatened to stage agitation if steps are not taken to fulfil their demands for job and rehabilitation in 15 days. A delegation comprising Darlipali Sarpanch Gobinda Kumra, Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) member, social activist and BJP leader HS Sarangi and others submitted a memorandum to Sundargarh ADM NC Swain on Thursday.

They stated that a decade back, residential and agriculture land were acquired at Darlipali, Raidihi, Jharakani, Raiboga, Tileimal, Kanaktura and Chuabahal villages for DSTPP in Lefripara block. Years later, many of them have not been provided with promised permanent jobs and other benefits as per the Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) Policy, the memorandum stated.

They claimed that the affected persons have been engaged by NTPC’s contract firms as daily labourers and get job for 26 days in a month. Moreover, Sundargarh district administration has not convened RPDAC meeting for a long time to address issues.

Sarangi further claimed that despite guidelines of notifying posts for recruitment and engaging 90 per cent local youths on a preferential basis, NTPC is recruiting outsiders leading to resentment among eligible local youths. If no concrete steps are  taken in 15 days to address the issues of the displaced persons, the agitation would be shifted to NTPC office, he added. Deputy General Manager (Human Resource) of NTPC Ziaur Rahman could not be reached over the phone.

