Odia writer Pradeep Dash to get Sarala Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia writer Pradeep Dash will get the 40th edition of prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his poetry work ‘Charu Chibar O Charjya’. The award was announced by the Sarala Puraskar Committee on Friday. Dash will receive a cash award of `5 lakh along with a citation.

Two more notable personalities of Odisha will be honoured for their valuable contribution in the field of music and art. While Pandit Harmohan Khuntia will be awarded ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’, Lalat Mohan Patnaik will receive ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’.

They will receive a cash award of Rs 1.5 lakh each along with citations. A special function will be held in the City on October 26 to felicitate the awardees. Governor Ganeshi Lal will be the Chief Guest of the award function.