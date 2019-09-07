Odisha put on heavy rain alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Predicting more showers for the State in next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday put 10 districts on heavy rainfall alert. The IMD bulletin stated that low pressure induced rain will pound Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Nuapada districts on Saturday. These districts are likely to receive 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rain during the day.

Heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is also expected to occur in parts of Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj district. Met officials said the low pressure has formed over coastal Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and is associated with a cyclonic circulation. They warned fishermen not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours.

On Thursday, several parts of Balangir, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Ganjam had experienced extremely heavy rainfall. People residing in low lying areas of Sanakhemundi in Ganjam, Balangir town and Nabarangpur bore the brunt of flash floods.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said Collectors of 10 districts have been put on alert in view of the IMD warning. Though water level of Bansadhara had breached the danger mark of 16.83 metres at Kashinagar, it started receding in the afternoon and now remains below the red mark. The water level of other major rivers including Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani, Budhabalanga, Subarnarekha and Rushikulya are also below the danger level, he said.

The SRC said the current water level of Hirakud reservoir is 625.39 metre. Twelve gates of Hirakud dam have been opened to regulate the water level. The present inflow of water to the reservoir is 1.73 lakh cusec while the outflow is 2.11 lakh cusec.