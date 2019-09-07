Home States Odisha

Reservoirs in Malkangiri swell

 INCESSANT rains since Thursday have led to a rise in water level of Balimela reservoir in Chitrakonda and Satiguda reservoir in Malkangiri.

House collapsed in Malkangiri due to heavy rains (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Incessant rains since Thursday have led to a rise in water level of Balimela reservoir in Chitrakonda and Satiguda reservoir in Malkangiri.Chitrakonda dam division officials said water level of Balimela reservoir stood at 1494 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 1,516 by Friday evening. Rainfall of 105 mm has been reported in the catchment of the reservoir in the last 24 hours and the inflow of water has been 2,359 mcft (million cubic feet).

Similarly, water level in Satiguda was 192.9 metre against the FRL of 192.63 and 82.4 cumec water was entering into the reservoir against an outflow of 11.2. Water level in Balimela will further rise from Saturday following discharge of water from Jalaput dam reservoir in Machhkund, said Potteru Irrigation Project Chief Construction Engineer, Krushna Chandra Rout. 

He said four gates of Jalaput had to be opened as water crossed the FRL in the  morning and 12,000 cusec water is being discharged. “Water level in Balimela will rise from tomorrow as water would be discharged from full catchment area in Jalaput instead of independent catchment area as was done today”, Rout added.

Wall caves in, none injured
Malkangiri: Wall of a thatched house in Sahu Colony in Khairput collapsed on Thursday night following heavy downpour. No one was injured when the incident took place as the house owner P Chandrasekhar Acharya and his family members were away at Kanishi village for attending a wedding. Locals informed Mudulipada IIC Madhab Behera, who, along with a police team, rushed to the village and shifted the furniture and other materials to another house in the village. Later, Khairput Revenue Inspector Priyanka Pradhan visited the spot and ordered for demolition of the unsafe wall of the house to avert any untoward incident.

