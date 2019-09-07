Two Cuttack cops held responsible,suspended for death of girl student in road accident

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two traffic cops were placed under suspension for allowing a heavy vehicle on the road connecting Ravenshaw University which led to the death of a girl student on Thursday. They are Havildar Surya Narayan Sahu and Constable Jagabandhu Wadka. Sahu and Wadka were suspended for dereliction of duty leading to the death of the student in a road mishap. Similarly, Home Guard Prafulla Routray has been served a one-month notice seeking an explanation as to why action will not be taken against him for gross negligence of duty, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

“Restrictions on plying heavy vehicles on the road were already in force. I had asked the ACP (traffic) to initiate a probe and submit a report on the circumstances under which the truck was allowed to ply on the stretch. After receiving the report, the action was taken against the errant cops,” said Singh.

The local police station has been instructed to ensure traffic regulation in and around the university to avoid recurrence of such mishaps, he said.“We have seized the truck and effort is on to nab the driver who is on the run after deserting the vehicle on NH-16 near Manguli,” the DCP added.Annapurna Choudhary, a Plus III final year student of Economics department, was killed after being run over by a truck in front of the university.