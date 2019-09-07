Home States Odisha

Two Cuttack cops held responsible,suspended for death of girl student in road accident

Two traffic cops were placed under suspension for allowing a heavy vehicle on the road connecting Ravenshaw University which led to the death of a girl student on Thursday. 

Published: 07th September 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Police.

Odisha Police. (File Photo: PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Two traffic cops were placed under suspension for allowing a heavy vehicle on the road connecting Ravenshaw University which led to the death of a girl student on Thursday. They are Havildar Surya Narayan Sahu and Constable Jagabandhu Wadka. Sahu and Wadka were suspended for dereliction of duty leading to the death of the student in a road mishap. Similarly, Home Guard Prafulla Routray has been served a one-month notice seeking an explanation as to why action will not be taken against him for gross negligence of duty, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.

“Restrictions on plying heavy vehicles on the road were already in force. I had asked the ACP (traffic) to initiate a probe and submit a report on the circumstances under which the truck was allowed to ply on the stretch. After receiving the report, the action was taken against the errant cops,” said Singh.  

The local police station has been instructed to ensure traffic regulation in and around the university to avoid recurrence of such mishaps, he said.“We have seized the truck and effort is on to nab the driver who is on the run after deserting the vehicle on NH-16 near Manguli,” the DCP added.Annapurna Choudhary, a Plus III final year student of Economics department, was killed after being run over by a truck in front of the university.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravenshaw University DCP Akhilesvar Singh
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp