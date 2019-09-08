8 missing as boat capsizes in river Brahmani in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Eight persons reportedly went missing when a boat ferrying them capsized in river Brahmani here on Saturday night. Three persons managed to swim to safety. The condition of one of them is critical. The incident took place when the boat was going towards Roda village from Khadakprasad.

While locals claimed that 11 persons were in the boat, Kamakshyanagar Sub- Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharaya said the boat was carrying nine persons and capsized on the way to Roda. Those who swam to safety are Lipu Sahoo, Pratap Sahoo and Sulu Nayak. The exact number of missing persons could not be confirmed till the report was filed. Search is on to trace them.