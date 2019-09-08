Amicus curiae’s go ahead to demolition in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Amidst opposition by mahants of different mutts facing demolition and protests by traders, Odisha Government’s drive to transform Puri into an international heritage city received a stamp of approval from amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar on Saturday.

On the direction of the Supreme Court to make field visit and file a report, the amicus curiae along with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the Shree Jagannath Temple’s Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar and Puri Collector Balwant Singh inspected the ongoing beautification work around the temple.

Earlier, the amicus curiae and Mehta offered prayer to Lord Jagannath and his siblings. Speaking to media persons, Kumar said he inspected the work around the temple wall and attempt of the administration to develop the town as an international heritage place and found it good. “It would help devotees visit in large number and spread Jagannath culture.

Besides, it would be beneficial for the priests and local residents,” he said. After discussion with the Gajapati and temple managing committee members, Kumar said, he felt that nothing was done forcibly. Since 15 lakh visitors are expected to witness Nagarjun Besha of the deities in 2020, the heritage work was essential, Kumar said.