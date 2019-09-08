Boat capsizes in Brahmani river, four persons missing

By PTI

DHENKANAL: Four persons went missing when a boat carrying them capsized in river Brahmani in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, police said on Sunday.

The mishap took place near Khadagprasad when the country boat ferrying nine persons overturned midway on Saturday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kamakhyanagar, Suprasanna Mallick said.

The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the Brahmani river apparently after losing balance due to strong current, the SDPO said.

While five persons managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, four others went missing after being swept away by strong current, he said.

Search operation has been launched by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel to trace the four missing persons.

While the fire service personnel are trying to trace the missing persons near Kundandeipur area, the ODRAF teams are carrying out the search operation near Kamagara and Gangihjoda area, an official said.