Home States Odisha

Flood threat looms large in Odisha's Balangir town

Last year, the Minor Irrigation department had constructed check dams on the ‘nullah’ at a cost of Rs 20 crore to address floods.

Published: 08th September 2019 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With rainwater entering houses in several localities of Balangir town, the fear of flood looms large among the residents. More than 10,000 people have been affected in localities like Dampara, Thikadarpara, Malpada, Teligothpara and Stationpara.

The town received 97 mm rain in just two hours on Saturday. With the downpour still continuing, several areas of the town have become water-logged. Locals alleged that the situation is man-made and put the blame on the check dams constructed on Laxmijore ‘nullah.’

They said since water could not be released through the check dams, the entire town is staring at flood. The ‘nullah,’ which begins at Gandhrel, covers the entire town and carries its drain water into the river.

Last year, the Minor Irrigation department had constructed check dams on the ‘nullah’ at a cost of Rs 20 crore to address floods. However, it is alleged that the work was assigned to a few contractors who did not execute it properly.

They did not even follow the guidelines of the Special Commissioner for flood control while constructing the check dams. Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation department Bijaya Parida said the department will conduct an assessment to ascertain ways to address the problems. He said the department will soon come up with a master plan to control flooding of Laxmijore nullah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balangir Odisha
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp