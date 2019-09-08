Flood threat looms large in Odisha's Balangir town

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: With rainwater entering houses in several localities of Balangir town, the fear of flood looms large among the residents. More than 10,000 people have been affected in localities like Dampara, Thikadarpara, Malpada, Teligothpara and Stationpara.

The town received 97 mm rain in just two hours on Saturday. With the downpour still continuing, several areas of the town have become water-logged. Locals alleged that the situation is man-made and put the blame on the check dams constructed on Laxmijore ‘nullah.’

They said since water could not be released through the check dams, the entire town is staring at flood. The ‘nullah,’ which begins at Gandhrel, covers the entire town and carries its drain water into the river.

Last year, the Minor Irrigation department had constructed check dams on the ‘nullah’ at a cost of Rs 20 crore to address floods. However, it is alleged that the work was assigned to a few contractors who did not execute it properly.

They did not even follow the guidelines of the Special Commissioner for flood control while constructing the check dams. Executive Engineer of Minor Irrigation department Bijaya Parida said the department will conduct an assessment to ascertain ways to address the problems. He said the department will soon come up with a master plan to control flooding of Laxmijore nullah.