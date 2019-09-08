One body traced, three others missing after boat capsizes in Brahmani river in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The body of Biswajit Acharya, who along with three others had one missing after a boat capsized in Brahmani river recently, was found at Pani Gengutia on Monday.



The body was sent for post-mortem. However, other missing persons - Bijay Nayak, Susant Sahoo and Ramesh Sahoo - are yet to be traced.

The rescue operation was started by teams of NDRF, ODRAF and fire brigade from 7 am and continued till 6 pm on the day. It covered the stretch from Balipada to Kamagara in Kamakshyanagar and Roda ghat in Parjang block.

Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya, who has been monitoring the rescue operation for the last three days, said the rescue teams will now conduct the operation from Anlapal, Marthapur to Kundandeipur covering an area of 10 km from the place of incident.

Acharya said Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has urged the authorities concerned to launch the operation to trace the missing persons in Jajpur district too. The district administration has released Rs 10,000 from Red Cross fund and Harischandra Yojana for the deceased’s family.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the houses of those still missing. With no news of their loved ones, they have been spending sleepless nights.

The boat, carrying nine persons, including two boatmen from Khadakprasad Ghat to Roda Ghat in Parjang block, capsized in Brahmani river on Saturday night.



The boat overturned 15 minutes after it left Khadakprasad Ghat. While five of the occupants managed to swim to safety, the fate of three is still unknown. It is alleged that the boat was being operated illegally and did not have the required document.