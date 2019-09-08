Rains snap link to 100 villages in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Continuous rains for the last six days have marooned nearly 100 villages in Koraput district. With rain water flowing over roads, communication to villages of Dasmantpur, Lamtaput, Kundra, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Nandapur has been snapped.

Owing to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, four gates of Indravati and two of Muran dams were opened on Saturday.

With release of surplus water from both the dams into Indravati and Surli rivers, villagers residing in the downstream are apprehending a flood-like situation. Chandili, Sutipadar, Gumnda, Guali, Damnahandi, Sadaranga, Ranspur and Bisingpur villages will be cut off if rains continue. The district administration has asked villagers in low lying areas to shift to safer places.

As landslides on Koraput-Borrigumma State Highway via Ranigad route have become frequent following the rains, Collector Madhusudan Mishra has directed the police administration to deploy personnel for keeping an eye on vehicular movement on the road. Earlier this week, a man had died due to landslide on the route. Sub- Collector visited some villages in Kotpad block and took stock of the situation.