Traffic Police go soft on violators in Steel City Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Traffic Police in the Steel City have softened their stance towards collection of hefty fines for traffic violations as per the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act-2019. A crackdown by a joint team of Rourkela police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) personnel on Friday at Vedvyas had led to recovery of `2.33 lakh fine from 13 truck and heavy vehicle operators.

The scene changed on Saturday. Sources said while the focus was mostly on illegal parking of heavy vehicles along National Highway 143 at Vedvyas causing frequent fatal mishaps and traffic congestion, Vedvyas locality wore a different look on the day and the fine amount too came down considerably to `33,000 with the team adopting a liberal approach.

DSP, Traffic Samarendra Nayak said on Saturday the crackdown was moderated with the team refraining from slapping fines on multiple sections. He said the aim of the police is to prevent general traffic offences to put a check on mishaps and traffic congestion in larger public interest. Rourkela police are yet to get their own challan machines.

A senior police officer said the focus would be on general traffic offences like drunken driving, rash and reckless driving, driving without licence, not wearing helmet and seat belt and llegal parking. Incidentally, a delegation of BJP, comprising its local unit president J B Behera, State Executive member Nihar Ray and State secretary Dhiren Senapati met Panposh Sub-Collector and In-Charge RTO Biswajit Mohapatra and discussed issues arising out of the crackdown. Ray said a rush could be seen at the RTO with a single person managing several counters. He demanded that the number of counters at the office be increased.