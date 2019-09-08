Youth swept away, hospital submerged in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Torrential rain since Friday night has triggered a flood-like situation in Angul district. On Saturday morning, two youths of Odas village were swept away while crossing a swollen nullah.

One of them, Dolagobinda Das managed to climb up a boulder but the other youth could not be saved. Fire fighters from Pallahara rescued Das and efforts were on to find the other youth.

Pallahara was the worst hit with many areas under it waterlogged and communication on NH-149 at Kantiapasi snapped.

On Friday night, rainwater entered the sub-divisional hospital at Pallahara and patients had to be shifted to Paediatric ward as there was knee-deep water in the outdoor, blood bank, OT and both female and male wards.