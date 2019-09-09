Home States Odisha

115 thatched houses damaged in heavy rains in Odisha's Sambalpur

The district received 113.19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

ODISHa rains

The downpour also damaged roads in these areas. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 115 thatched houses were damaged due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours in the district. Official sources said 90 thatched houses were partially damaged and 12 fully damaged in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. Similarly, 12 thatched houses were damaged in Dhankauda and one in Jujumura block of the district. The downpour also damaged roads in these areas.

The district received 113.19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday.

Reports said while Jujumura block recorded the highest rainfall of 231.6 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, Bamra block received the lowest rainfall of 16.8 mm during this period. Similarly, Maneswar block received 227.2 mm rainfall, Rairakhol 176 mm, Dhankauda 123.5 mm, Naktideul 97 mm, Rengali 60.2 mm, Kuchinda 48.4 mm and Jamankira block 38 mm rainfall during this period.

The normal average rainfall in September is 224.7 mm. District Emergency Officer, Sambalpur Subhasmita Mishra said since red alert had been issued for the district, the authorities were prepared for any eventuality. She said shelter arrangements were made for people residing in low-lying areas and the affected residents of Bhoitikra in Goshala area and Motijharan in Sambalpur city were accommodated in them.

While around 150 people were accommodated in the shelter at Bhoitikra, 100 were taken to the shelter at Motijharan. The affected people were provided with dry food on Saturday night. They were also served breakfast and cooked food on Sunday. However, since there was no rainfall on the day, most people have returned home, she added.

Mishra said the tehsildars of the affected areas have been asked to assess the loss due to the downpour. She said assistance will be provided to people, who have incurred losses as per the provisions of the State Government. The Rural Development and Public Works departments have been asked to repair the roads, which were damaged into the rains, as soon as possible.

20 Hirakud gates opened
Sambalpur: With rise in flow of water into Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR), the authorities on Sunday opened eight more sluice gates of the dam. At present, flood water is being released through 20 sluice gates. As on 6 pm on Sunday, the water level of HDR stood at 625.58 feet against Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 630 feet. The flow of water into the reservoir was 2,97,431 cusec and the outflow was 3,41,903 cusec. While 48.05 mm rainfall has been recorded in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours, 33.16 mm rainfall was registered in the downstream. The dam authorities had closed all the gates of the dam on September 1.

Baitarani water level rises
Jajpur: Heavy rains in the last couple of days have led to rise of water level in Baitarani river in the district. Water was flowing at 17.73 metre against the river’s danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada on Sunday evening. On Saturday, water was flowing at 18.07 metre. Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers also are swelling in the district. Water in Brahmani was flowing at 21.03 metre against its danger level of 22 metre at Jenapur.

Rivers start receding in Koraput
Jeypore: Water level of rivers and its tributaries started receding on Sunday following less rainfall in the past 24 hours bringing a sigh of relief for the people of riverside villages in Koraput district. Only 20 mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The continuous rains had created flood-like situation in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks of the district. Water level of Indravati, Telingiri and Surli rivers and its tributaries had touched the danger level. With rain water flowing over roads, communication to several villages in the two blocks was snapped. The flood situation in the blocks has improved with water level receding in the rivers and its tributaries. On Sunday, water was flowing below the danger level in the rivers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha rains
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp