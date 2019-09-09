115 thatched houses damaged in heavy rains in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 115 thatched houses were damaged due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours in the district. Official sources said 90 thatched houses were partially damaged and 12 fully damaged in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. Similarly, 12 thatched houses were damaged in Dhankauda and one in Jujumura block of the district. The downpour also damaged roads in these areas.

The district received 113.19 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours between 8 am on Saturday and 8 am on Sunday.

Reports said while Jujumura block recorded the highest rainfall of 231.6 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, Bamra block received the lowest rainfall of 16.8 mm during this period. Similarly, Maneswar block received 227.2 mm rainfall, Rairakhol 176 mm, Dhankauda 123.5 mm, Naktideul 97 mm, Rengali 60.2 mm, Kuchinda 48.4 mm and Jamankira block 38 mm rainfall during this period.

The normal average rainfall in September is 224.7 mm. District Emergency Officer, Sambalpur Subhasmita Mishra said since red alert had been issued for the district, the authorities were prepared for any eventuality. She said shelter arrangements were made for people residing in low-lying areas and the affected residents of Bhoitikra in Goshala area and Motijharan in Sambalpur city were accommodated in them.

While around 150 people were accommodated in the shelter at Bhoitikra, 100 were taken to the shelter at Motijharan. The affected people were provided with dry food on Saturday night. They were also served breakfast and cooked food on Sunday. However, since there was no rainfall on the day, most people have returned home, she added.

Mishra said the tehsildars of the affected areas have been asked to assess the loss due to the downpour. She said assistance will be provided to people, who have incurred losses as per the provisions of the State Government. The Rural Development and Public Works departments have been asked to repair the roads, which were damaged into the rains, as soon as possible.

20 Hirakud gates opened

Sambalpur: With rise in flow of water into Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR), the authorities on Sunday opened eight more sluice gates of the dam. At present, flood water is being released through 20 sluice gates. As on 6 pm on Sunday, the water level of HDR stood at 625.58 feet against Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 630 feet. The flow of water into the reservoir was 2,97,431 cusec and the outflow was 3,41,903 cusec. While 48.05 mm rainfall has been recorded in the upstream of the dam in the last 24 hours, 33.16 mm rainfall was registered in the downstream. The dam authorities had closed all the gates of the dam on September 1.

Baitarani water level rises

Jajpur: Heavy rains in the last couple of days have led to rise of water level in Baitarani river in the district. Water was flowing at 17.73 metre against the river’s danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada on Sunday evening. On Saturday, water was flowing at 18.07 metre. Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers also are swelling in the district. Water in Brahmani was flowing at 21.03 metre against its danger level of 22 metre at Jenapur.

Rivers start receding in Koraput

Jeypore: Water level of rivers and its tributaries started receding on Sunday following less rainfall in the past 24 hours bringing a sigh of relief for the people of riverside villages in Koraput district. Only 20 mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The continuous rains had created flood-like situation in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks of the district. Water level of Indravati, Telingiri and Surli rivers and its tributaries had touched the danger level. With rain water flowing over roads, communication to several villages in the two blocks was snapped. The flood situation in the blocks has improved with water level receding in the rivers and its tributaries. On Sunday, water was flowing below the danger level in the rivers.