Home States Odisha

Agonising wait for families of missing Odisha persons 

The families of those missing in the tragedy have been camping at Roda Brahmani Ghat and Kamagara Ghat in Kamakshyanagar to witness the rescue operation.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway to trace missing persons after a boat capsized in Dhenkanal district on Saturday.

Rescue operation underway to trace missing persons after a boat capsized in Dhenkanal district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: For the families of four persons, who went missing after a boat carrying them capsized in Brahmani river, the wait for news of their loved ones keeps getting longer.

More than 24 hours have passed since the boat, carrying nine persons, including two boatmen from Khadakprasad Ghat to Roda Ghat in Parjang block, capsized in the river. The boat overturned 15 minutes after it left Khadakprasad Ghat. While five of the occupants managed to swim to safety, the fate of four is still unknown. It is alleged that the boat was being operated illegally and did not have the required documents.

The families of those missing in the tragedy have been camping at Roda Brahmani Ghat and Kamagara Ghat in Kamakshyanagar to witness the rescue operation. One of the survivors, Ajay Nayak, said he had talked to his brother Bijay before the mishap but the latter was not fortunate enough to swim to the banks of the river. Kamakshyanagar Sub-Collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya said ODRAF teams and fire brigade personnel are engaged in the rescue operation.

He said none of the missing has been traced yet. A 29-member team of NDRF too has reached the spot and will join the rescue efforts from Kamagara from 7 am onwards on Monday. Acharya assured that the rescue operation will continue till all the missing persons are traced.

Former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany and district BJP president Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan visited Roda village and met the families of the missing persons. Those yet to be traced after the mishap are Biswajit Acharya, Ramesh Sahoo, Susant Sahoo and Bijay Nayak.

30 escape narrowly
Balasore: As many as 30 people escaped narrowly when a boat ferrying them  capsized in Budhabalanga river at Haladia Ghat in Remuna on Sunday evening. They were returning to their village at Padmapur from a weekly market at Haladia when the mishap took place. All the villagers reached Padmapur Ghat by swimming as it was closer to the mishap spot. Fire personnel and ODRAF team rushed to the spot. They started a search operation to trace anyone missing. Remuna IIC Subranshu Sekhar Nayak said apart from 30 villagers, two motorcycles and four bicycles were loaded in the boat. The boat capsized due to overloading, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha missing persons Brahmani river missing persons Odisha
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp