Four teachers for 10 classes in a government school in Odisha's Odri village

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At a time when the State Government claims to be spending crores of rupees to spread education and improve infrastructure, a high school in Kalahandi district is managing with just four teachers for over 300 students.

The Government High School in Odri village, located on the banks of Indravati reservoir in Thuamul Rampur block has Classes from I to X, most of them being girls. While 150 girls and 67 boys are studying in Class I to VIII, there are 57 girls and 55 boys in Class IX and X.

While the school requires at least one teacher for each class, it has only four teachers. Zilla Parishad member of the area Muralidhar Naik said despite repeated requests to the District Education Officer (DEO) to appoint teachers in the school, no step has been taken. He further said in other tribal-dominated villages under Thuamul Rampur block, the teacher-student ratio is not maintained.

DEO Sanjeev Singh said steps will be taken for rationalisation of teachers so that the student-teacher ratio can be maintained in all the schools.