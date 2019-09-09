Home States Odisha

Green crusader Satya Narayan Dash of Puri on mission in Odisha

Launching his Odisha mission last week, Dash planted saplings on the premises of Biju Babu Youth Club at Rasulgarh here.

Satya Narayan Dash of Puri is on a mission to plant saplings all over the country.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Disturbed by the rampant deforestation, Satya Narayan Dash of Puri, who is on a mission to plant saplings all over the country, brought his programme to the State.  

Launching his Odisha mission last week, Dash planted saplings on the premises of Biju Babu Youth Club at Rasulgarh here and distributed saplings among the club members and some households in the locality. Besides distributing saplings free of cost, he encouraged the people to take care of the environment.

Dash said he would visit all districts and gift saplings to people to encourage them to keep their surroundings green and clean.

An interior designer by profession, Dash said he spent money for his mission from his pocket and did not require financial assistance from Government or organisation. “My simple lifestyle has helped me save enough to carry out these activities,” said 46-year-old Dash.

Dash said he would feel rewarded for his efforts if people regenerated a greener environment.He has named his mission as ‘Swarnabharat’ which aims at encouraging people to nurture love for the nature. “I have already covered 50,000 km planting saplings in 23 States under the mission so far. I will carry forward Swarnabharat to other States after completion of my green drive in Odisha,” he said.

