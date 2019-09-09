Heavy rain batters five districts in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rain for the last 24 hours has triggered flood-like situation in parts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar and Deogarh. Sambalpur received 113.2 mm of rainfall, Bargarh 95.2 mm and Deogarh 67.1 mm in the last 24 hours. Jujumara and Maneswar blocks in Sambalpur recorded more than 200 mm rainfall while nine other blocks in the district recorded between 100 and 200 mm during the period.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said heavy rain led to waterlogging and flood-like situation in Sambalpur town and Dhankauda block. At least 100 people in Sambalpur municipal area had been shifted to a safer place.

Similarly, around 150 people of Bhoitikra village in Dhankauda block were taken to Babubandh UP School. However, they returned to their homes after water level receded, said Jena.

The SRC said heavy rain affected at least 120 villages of Ambabhona, Attabira, Bargarh and Bhatli blocks in Bargarh.

As per a preliminary estimate, about 536 houses have sustained damage in these blocks and low lying areas of Bargarh town experienced waterlogging.

Incessant rain also affected three Wards of Binka NAC in Sonepur where three families were evacuated to safety. Road communication from Birmaharajpur to Rairakhol was cut off at Baurijore bridge as floodwater started flowing on road. The connectivity was restored later.

Besides, low lying areas in Anandpur NAC and Ghasipura block in Keonjhar faced waterlogging. Seven persons in Ghasipura and two families in Anandpur block were shifted to transit shelters. A few villages in Deogarh were also affected by the rain.

Jena said water level of river Baitarani at Akhuapada in Jajpur and Bansadhara at Kashinagar in Gajapati had crossed the danger mark in the morning but receded by evening.

All other major rivers are flowing below the danger level at present, he informed.